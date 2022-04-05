AHL: Hershey defeats Bridgeport for franchise's 3,000th win

Kody Clark scored the game-winning goal 2:13 into overtime Tuesday afternoon, lifting the Hershey Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 and clinching Hershey’s 3,000th win as a franchise.

The Bears (31-26-5-4) became the first American Hockey League team to reach the 3,000-win milestone, joining the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. They also snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

Clark netted two goals at Bridgeport while Eddie Wittchow and Brett Leason scored Hershey’s other goals, and Pheonix Copley picked up the win between the pipes with 25 saves. Kyle MacLean, Jeff Kubiak and Chris Terry scored for the Islanders (27-27-7-4), and Cory Schneider finished the day with 37 saves.

Hershey returns to the ice Friday in a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley, the first of three games in three nights for the Bears and the end of a six-game road trip.

HISTORY.Kody Clark's OT goal gives us our 3000th win in franchise history pic.twitter.com/0JynDNkgVO — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 5, 2022

