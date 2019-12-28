HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears played host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night at Giant Center, and dropped a slim 2-1 decision.
The loss snapped Hershey's nine-game winning streak and was the first defeat for the Chocolate and White in December.
Both teams were held off the scoresheet in the first period despite the Chocolate and White hitting pay-dirt. Late in the frame, Bobby Nardella scored a power play goal, washed out immediately due to a Matt Moulson goaltender interference infraction at 15:05.
You have free articles remaining.
Next period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored first, but only to be answered by Hershey's special teams unit. Fresh off a hat-trick performance the previous night in Lehigh Valley, Anthony Angello scored glove-side on Vitek Vanecek after firing a snap shot at 3:34. Angello later served a bench minor for too many men at 12:05, followed by a Jake Lucchini cross-check at 12:52 to put Hershey on a 5-on-3 man-advantage. On the power play, Garrett Pilon connected with Matt Moulson, who found the equalizer at 13:41. The power play goal is Moulson's fourth in 2019-20 against the Penguins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play retaliated with the third period's lone goal and the eventual game-winner. A Thomas Di Pauli shot overpowered Vanecek at 3:15 from the right wing after Erik Burgdoerfer was boxed for tripping. Vanecek was pulled in favor for the extra attacker with over two minutes to play, but the Bears could not find the late, tying goal.
Hershey moves to 17-10-2-3 and remain ranked third in the Atlantic Division.