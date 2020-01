Hershey Bears goalie Vitek Vanecek earned MVP honors as he helped lead the Atlantic Division to a championship at the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday.

Vanecek allowed just two goals over four games for the Atlantic Division in the round-robin tournament. This was Vanecek's second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

Vanecek is 13-8-1-1 this season in 23 games for the Bears.

