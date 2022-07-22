AHL: Hershey Bears unveil 2022-23 regular-season schedule

Hershey is scheduled to open its 85th anniversary campaign Oct. 15 at the Giant Center with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the visiting Utica Comets. It’s the first of back-to-back games for the Bears, who are scheduled to host the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms the following day at 3 p.m. One of 15 Sunday home games for Hershey, it’s also the first of the Bears’ 14 games against Lehigh Valley, the most familiar of the Bears’ opponents on the schedule.