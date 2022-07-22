AHL: Hershey Bears unveil 2022-23 regular-season schedule

The Hershey Bears released their 72-game regular-season schedule Thursday.
Hershey is scheduled to open its 85th anniversary campaign Oct. 15 at the Giant Center with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the visiting Utica Comets. It’s the first of back-to-back games for the Bears, who are scheduled to host the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms the following day at 3 p.m. One of 15 Sunday home games for Hershey, it’s also the first of the Bears’ 14 games against Lehigh Valley, the most familiar of the Bears’ opponents on the schedule.
The Bears are also scheduled to close out the calendar year with a New Year’s Even home game against the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. and wrap up the regular season April 15 at home against Lehigh Valley.