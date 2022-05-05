AHL: Hershey Bears to open 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Friday

The Hershey Bears are set to open their 69th venture into the Calder Cup playoffs Friday when they visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a best-of-three-first round series.

How they got there

Hershey (34-32-6-4) earned the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-33-4-4) earned home-ice advantage in the first round with the division’s No. 4 seed.

Playoff schedule

Faceoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey is set to host Game 2 at the Giant Center Sunday at 5 p.m. A split in the first two games would send the teams to a decisive Game 3 scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Monday at Wilkes-Barre.

Next up

The series’ winner will advance to face the Springfield Thunderbirds, who earned a first-round bye, in the Atlantic Division semifinals. The other semifinal will feature the Charlotte Checkers, who also received a first-round bye, and the Bridgeport Islanders, who swept the Providence Bruins in the first round.

Regular-season series

Hershey won the head-to-head series between the two clubs with an 8-3-1-0 record. The record includes a 5-1-0-0 mark at home and a 3-2-1-0 record on the Mohegan Sun Arena ice.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won the last three meetings.

Numbers to know

.928 – Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley posted a .928 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average against the Penguins in the regular season, winning five of his six starts in goal for the Bears. Hunter Shepard spelled him with a 3-1-0 record, a 0.76 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage.

28.6% – The Bears’ power play scored on 10 of its 35 opportunities against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the regular season.

Eight – The first-round tilt marks the eighth time the two clubs have met in the playoffs. Hershey won four of the previous seven matchups, most recently in the 2016 division finals.

1,096 – Sunday’s game will be the first postseason contest for the Bears on their home ice in 1,096 days, or three years to the date since the Bears suffered a 5-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers in the division finals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0