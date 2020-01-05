HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears swept a back-to-back set against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers after winning, 4-2, on Sunday evening at Giant Center. The victory is Hershey's 13th win in their previous 14 games, and improve their record to 21-10-2-3.
Held to only two goals last night, the Chocolate and White tallied twice in the first period to jump in front, 2-0. First, Brian Pinho squeaked a shot through Bridgeport goaltender Jakub Skarek following a pass across the low-slot from Matt Moulson at 4:22. Later in the period, Garrett Pilon finished an offensive rush by wiring a shot into the cage at 16:14. Mike Sgarbossa recorded the primary assist for his 100th point as a member of the Bears. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-8 Hershey.
Next period, the Sound Tigers responded and converted on their first power play chance in over four periods. Sgarbossa was boxed for holding at 2:29, and Kieffer Bellows scored for the Sound Tigers at 4:23. Kody Clark answered for the Bears at 5:45, but Jeff Kubiak again cut Hershey's lead to one goal with a strike at 15:52. Shots after 40 minutes were even at 18 with the Chocolate and White leading 3-2. Clark's goal eventually stood as his first professional game-winning goal.
Protecting a one goal advantage late, Philippe Maillet sealed the scoring with an empty net goal at 19:28 to complete the scoring. Final shots on goal were 32-23 Bridgeport. Hershey's special teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.