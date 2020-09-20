 Skip to main content
AHL: Hershey Bears sign Mason Morelli, Washington Capitals re-sign Brian Pinho
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears sign Mason Morelli, Washington Capitals re-sign Brian Pinho

Hershey Bears logo
  • The Hershey Bears announced Sept. 14 that they have signed forward Mason Morelli, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. Morelli appeared in 31 games with the Stockton Heat last season, scoring eight points (four goals, four assists). 
  • The Washington Capitals announced Sept. 17 that the club has re-signed forward Brian Pinho to a two-year contract. Pinho tallied 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) while appearing in all 62 games for the Hershey Bears in 2019-20.
  • The Washington Capitals loaned Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League to begin the 2020-21 season, the club announced Sept. 14. The Caps are expected to recall Jonsson-Fjallby to Washington when 2020-21 training camp starts. Jonsson-Fjallby recorded 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 61 games with Hershey in 2019-20. 
