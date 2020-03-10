AHL:Hershey Bears recall Chris McCarthy from ECHL; March 20 game to be televised

The Hershey Bears announced that forward Chris McCarthy has been recalled from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

McCarthy has five assists in 26 games with the Bears this season.

Bears' March 20 game to be televised

The Hershey Bears announced that the road game on March 20 at Lehigh Valley is scheduled to be televised on abc27.3 and Blue Ridge 11.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 and coverage will start just after 7. The game can be viewed on abc27.3 over the air, and on cable Comcast 245, Verizon 462, Blue Ridge 152, Nittany 227 and Kuhn 69.

