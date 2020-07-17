AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign Steve Whitney and Matt Weis
AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign Steve Whitney and Matt Weis

The Hershey Bears re-signed two players.

The first is forward Steve Whitney, who has agreed to a one-year contract. Whitney only played 15 games due to injury, scoring two goals and two assists in the previous season.

The second is forward Matt Weis, who is also on a one-year AHL contract. Weis played in six games last season but spent the majority of the season with the South Carolina Stingrays, where he scored 11 goals and assisted a further 30 in 39 games.

