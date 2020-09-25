 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign Kale Kessy
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign Kale Kessy

{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

  • The Hershey Bears announced Friday that they have re-signed Kale Kessy, agreeing to a one-year contract. Kessy returns to Hershey for a second season after skating in 24 games in 2019-20. He ranked ninth in the AHL with 102 penalty minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2018 AHL Outdoor Classic Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News