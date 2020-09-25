AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign Kale Kessy

Return to homepage ×
The Hershey Bears announced Friday that they have re-signed Kale Kessy, agreeing to a one-year contract. Kessy returns to Hershey for a second season after skating in 24 games in 2019-20. He ranked ninth in the AHL with 102 penalty minutes.
