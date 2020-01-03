Hershey center Mike Sgarbossa was named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.
The 27-year-old was selected to the Atlantic Division's roster, which was announced Friday. The Classic will be held Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California.
Sgarbossa joins fellow Bear Matt Moulson, who was named the Eastern Conference's captain in December.
Sgarbossa leads the team with 32 points, tied for third in the AHL. He has 11 goals, 21 assists and eight multi-point games. He made a brief stint in the NHL with Washington earlier this season.