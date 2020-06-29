AHL: Hershey Bears ink deal with defenseman Tyler Nanne

Hershey announced Monday it signed defenseman Tyler Nanne to a contract for the 2020-21 season.
The Bears land a 24-year-old out of the University of Minnesota, where he scored a career-best 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) as a senior captain this year. He scored 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 110 games over three seasons with the Gophers.
Nanne is a history maker at Minnesota — the first third-generation Gopher in the hockey program’s history.
Nanne was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft by the New York Rangers.
