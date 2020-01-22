AHL: Hershey Bears fall to Springfield Thunderbirds

Hershey concluded a back-to-back set in Charlotte one week earlier with a three goal 3rd period, and looked to mount a similar comeback. Alex Alexeyev scored his second goal of the season, and first since Opening Night on Oct. 5 at 1:46 of the final period to give the Chocolate and White life. Tyler Lewington and Matt Moulson earned the helpers after a center point shot on a delayed penalty alluded T-Birds goaltender Ryan Bednard. Down to the final minutes, Vanecek was pulled in favor of an extra attacker. On the 6-on-5 advantage, Philippe Maillet buried the rebound of a Garrett Pilon shot to bring the Bears within 4-2 at 17:17. But in the final minute, Owen Tippett scored his 18th goal of the season courtesy of an empty net strike at 19:25 to complete a 5-2 final. Final shots on goal tallied 36-27 Hershey after out shooting the Thunderbirds 17-3 in the last 20 minutes.