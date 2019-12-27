UTICA, New York — Mike Sgarbossa finished a four-point night with the overtime-winning goal as the Hershey Bears upended the Utica Comets 6-5 on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The victory moved Hershey's win streak to nine games.
In a wild game, Hershey grabbed a 4-1 lead through the first 20 minutes. Garrett Pilon opened the scoring for the Bears, notching a pair of goals in just 11 seconds.
Forward Kody Clark capitalized for his first AHL goal, to make it 3-0, but Utica tied it later in the frame. The Bears regained the three goal lead on a Joe Snivey wrist shot before the end of the first.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Comets stormed back on a second-period goal from Seamus Malone and two more in the third period from former Bear Carter Camper and then Lukas Jasek 90 seconds apart.
Hershey responded with a go-ahead goal from Brian Pinho to make it 5-4. But Utica once again responded as Jasek scored his second goal of the game at 14:19.
In overtime, Camper was whistled for slashing, and Hershey took advantage on the power play. Sgarbossa scored on a one-time slapshot from the right point to give Hershey the 6-5 win.
The Bears return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday evening as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Giant Center.