AHL: Hershey Bears earn share of division lead, roll past Rochester Americans

HERSHEY — Martin Fehervary scored late in the 2nd period, and the Hershey Bears poured it on late to beat the Rochester Americans, 4-1, on Sunday evening at Giant Center. The victory is Hershey's 25th of the regular season, and pulls the Chocolate and White into a share of the Atlantic Division lead.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet in the opening period, and goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continued to duel into the second frame. Vanecek made 11 stops in the first period to counter Luukkonen's eight saves on as many shots. At 15:32 of the 2nd period, Fehervary brought Giant Center to its feet on his fourth goal of the season to break the goose eggs. Entering the offensive zone 1-on-3, Fehervary snuck a low shot through Luukkonen's pads and into the net. The Bears led 1-0 after 40 minutes with a 24-23 lead in shots.

Next period, the Chocolate and White put the hammer down with three strikes within 5:28 to extend the game out of reach for Rochester. At 8:20, Brian Pinho buried a nifty head-man pass from Beck Malenstyn for his 12th goal of the season to double Hershey's lead. Only 56 seconds later, Garrett Pilon beat Luukkonen with a quick release from the left wing and into the cage. The Bears scoring burst was completed with Riley Sutter's first professional goal at 13:48 after being set up by Christian Djoos and Tyler Lewington.

Vanecek's bid for his second shutout of the season was foiled in the final minute by the Americans. Remi Elie scored at 19:32 to complete the 4-1 scoring line. With the victory in net, Vanecek recorded his 65th win with the Hershey Bears, tying him for 10th all-time in franchise history with Ed Chadwick. The netminder stopped 30 shots as Hershey out shot the Amerks, 36-31. Both teams failed to score on the power play, going 0-for-5.

