WILKES-BARRE — The Hershey Bears renewed their I-81 rivalry with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night and cruised to a 6-2 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena. Brian Pinho tallied twice, and the Chocolate and White posted four goals in the 2nd period to chase Pens goaltender Dustin Tokarski.
Despite Hershey scoring five unanswered goals in regulation, the Penguins tallied first to take a 1-0 lead. Andrew Agozzino buried a lively rebound off the end wall past Vitek Vanecek at the 6:53 mark. Before the period expired, Pinho tied the game with his first of two goals on the evening. Pinho forced a turnover in the dying seconds of a penalty kill and raced up ice on a 2-on-1 rush. A backhander beat Tokarski at 13:51 for Pinho's seventh goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-6 Hershey.
Next period, the Bears hung a crooked number by striking three times on four shots to end Tokarski's night. Garrett Pilon received a cross-ice pass from Mike Sgarbossa and scored into an open frame at 1:04. At 2:42, Eddie Wittchow stepped from the blue line and received a perfect pass from Liam O'Brien before converting his second goal of the season. On an odd-man chance, Pinho scored his second of the night at 5:27 on a second chance opportunity from in close. Casey DeSmith entered in relief inheriting a 4-1 deficit. To cap off the stanza, Philippe Maillet scored his sixth goal of the season at 18:45 on his own rebound after a centering bid from Matt Moulson. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-14 Bears.
To complete the scoring, Agozzino scored his second of the night only 56 seconds into the third period, and O'Brien iced the game with an empty net goal at 16:36. Final shots on goal totaled to 32-32. Hershey's power play finished 1-for-3 on the evening, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Bears improve their overall record to 19-10-2-3 after winning their first game of the new decade.