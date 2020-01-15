{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

CHARLOTTE — The Hershey Bears scored three times in the final period of regulation to mount a comeback attempt but ultimately dropped a 5-4 decision to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Hershey remains winless on Wednesdays this season, falling to 0-4-0-2 in midweek battles.

Charlotte opened the scoring with two late strikes in the final minutes of the opening period from Jake Bean and a rebound shot from David Gust.

In transition during the second period, Garrett Pilon pulled the trigger from the slot and beat Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic low to the ice only 1:13 into the stanza to get Hershey on the board.

But Gustav Forsling, Oliwer Kaski and Steven Lorentz responded with three straight goals to open Charlotte's lead to 5-1.

Hershey managed to slice into the deficit with goals from Brian Pinho, Eddie Wittchow and Pinho again during a late man-advantage. 

The loss marks the first time Hershey (23-13-2-3) has dropped two straight since Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. 

The Bears return to action Saturday against the Atlantic Division-leading Hartford Wolf Pack.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0