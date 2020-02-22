AHL: Hershey Bears drop Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the shootout

BRIDGEPORT — Both the Hershey Bears and Bridgeport Sound Tigers overcame two-goal deficits, but the Chocolate and White scored a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena. Garrett Pilon, Brian Pinho and Brett Leason all scored three minutes apart in the second period to highlight Hershey's comeback. Hershey concludes their six-game season series against Bridgeport with a 5-1 record.

The Sound Tigers entered Saturday night with the worst ranked power play in the American Hockey League, but managed to strike three times on Hershey's top ranked penalty kill. Kale Kessy received an unsportsmanlike conduct minor at 2:14 of the opening period, and Matt Lorito soon opened the scoring on the man-advantage. On the rebound of a Mason Jobst shot, Lorito poked the rebound into an open frame at 3:55. Oliver Wahlstrom added Bridgeport's second power play goal of the period at 10:52 after blasting a shot past Vitek Vanecek from the left wing.

Before the period expired, Hershey converted to cut their deficit to 2-1. Brian Pinho scored his first of two goals on the night after potting an Alex Alexeyev rebound into the cage at 15:19. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-6 Bridgeport. The Sound Tigers started the game on a 10-0 shot run.

