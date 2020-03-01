AHL: Hershey Bears doubled by Charlotte Checkers

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears opened March with a 6-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday night at Giant Center. Morgan Geekie scored three times for the Checkers, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 28 of 31 shots to win his Charlotte Checkers debut in goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Checkers drew first blood only 66 seconds into the contest. From the slot, Stelio Mattheos scored his first goal of the season on a snap shot past Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley to open the scoring. Hershey drew even less than two minutes later on Matt Moulson's team best 20th goal of the campaign. At the net front, Moulson elevated a loose puck past Kinkaid at 2:56. In a track meet start, Charlotte quickly countered and recaptured their lead at 3:27. Colby Williams lost his stick in the defensive end, and Geekie released a shot wrist shot past Copley's glove hand. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-13 Charlotte with the Checkers holding a 2-1 advantage.