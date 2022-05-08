AHL: Hershey Bears defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2-1, force decisive Game 3

Goals from Beck Malenstyn and Dylan McIlrath, and 22 saves from goaltender Pheonix Copley helped the Hershey Bears hold off the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and extend their season with a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon at the Giant Center.

The Hershey victory evens the best-of-three first-round playoff series at one game apiece and forces a decisive Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre with the winner advancing to face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division semifinals.

Malestyn opened the scoring 4:07 into the first period on the power play, giving the Bears their first goal and first lead of the series after suffering a shutout loss in Game 1 Friday. McIlrath padded the lead goal 10:16 into the second period with his first Calder Cup playoff goal in 50 games. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Felix Robert answered for the Penguins 30 seconds after McIlrath’s goal, but Copley and the Bears defense held off the comeback bid from there.

Bobby Nardella, Mason Morelli, Tobias Geisser and Eddit Wittchow each added an assist for Hershey.

Penguins goaltender Tommy Nappier made 30 saves for the Penguins, who dropped to 0-7 all-time with a chance to clinch a postseason series victory in Hershey.

