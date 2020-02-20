AHL: Hershey Bears call up Eddie Wittchow from ECHL

×
The Hershey Bears recalled Eddie Wittchow from South Carolina on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old has played in 19 games already for the Bears, with four goals and four assists. In 19 games in the ECHL, he has five goals and seven assists.
