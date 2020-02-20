AHL: Hershey Bears call up Eddie Wittchow from ECHL
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears call up Eddie Wittchow from ECHL

{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

The Hershey Bears recalled Eddie Wittchow from South Carolina on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has played in 19 games already for the Bears, with four goals and four assists. In 19 games in the ECHL, he has five goals and seven assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News