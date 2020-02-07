AHL: Hershey Bears blank Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE — Pheonix Copley pitched a 31-save clean sheet in goal, and the Hershey Bears blanked the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-0, on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The shutout marked the 12th in Copley's professional career, and seventh with the Chocolate and White.

The Bears earned a power play chance only 1:36 into the contest after Jan Drozg was flagged for hooking. On the man-advantage quarterbacked by Bobby Nardella, Christian Djoos fired a shot off Casey DeSmith's leg pad, and the rebound sat perfectly for Matt Moulson. Wide open in the low-slot, Moulson buried the loose puck into an open frame at 2:28 for his 16th goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-12 Hershey with Moulson's goal standing as the lone tally.

Once again in the middle frame, the Chocolate and White struck early. Garrett Pilon forced a turnover in his defensive zone and rushed north on a quick transition. Liam O'Brien feathered a perfect pass across to Pilon in the offensive end, and Pilon waited DeSmith into the butterfly, and stuffed a shot topshelf into the net at 4:32. Copley remained busy in net for the Chocolate and White, turning aside all 14 shots faced in the period. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-22 Pens.