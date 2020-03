Eddie Wittchow's goal at 14:12 in the third period was all Hershey needed in a 1-0 win over Hartford on Friday night.

The Bears' road win came with Vitek Vanecek stopping 30 shots in net, his 11th career AHL shutout.

Hershey (36-18-3-3) handed the Wolf Pack just their fourth loss on home ice this season. The Bears stay put to face Hartford again on their ice Saturday at 7 p.m.

