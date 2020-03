Daniel Sprong made the most of his Hershey Bears debut, scoring in Saturday's 5-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday at Giant Center.

Mike Sgarbossa made his return to the Bears after missing nearly two months, scoring twice and adding an assist to extend his point streak to eight games.

Garrett Pilon scored the game's first goal for Hershey (35-17-3-3) less than five minutes into the game.

Hershey hosts Charlotte at 5 Sunday to cap the weekend.

