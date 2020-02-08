AHL: Christian Djoos's three points propels Hershey Bears to 30th win

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears won their 30th game of the season courtesy of a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Hershey (30-15-2-3) finished the night in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division after the Hartford Wolf Pack suffered an overtime loss to the Charlotte Checkers. The victory clinched a season-series win over Springfield, producing a 4-2-0-0 record.

Alex Jonsson-Fjallby went top shelf and Philippe Maillet scored minutes later to make it 2-0 Hershey. Henrik Borgstrom cut the lead in half before the second period ended.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hershey's special teams put the hammer down with two power play strikes in the final period to increase their lead. Christian Djoos beat Bednard for his fourth goal of the season then completed a three-point performance after assisting on an Alex Alexeyev goal to make it 4-1.

Maillet scored his second goal of the night in the final minutes to set the final score.

Hershey's power play finished the night 2-for-3, and the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Bears return to action and complete three games in three nights Sunday afternoon against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0