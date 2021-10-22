AHL: Charlotte rallies to hand Hershey first loss of the season

Max McCormick’s goal with with 4:46 remaining broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Charlotte Checkers to a 5-3 win over the Hershey Bears Friday night in Charlotte.

McCormick scored his first of two goals for the Checkers (2-1-0-0) Friday to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead through the end of the first period.

The Bears (2-1-0-0) answered with power play goals from Mike Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon. Charlotte’s Aleksi Heponiemi scored his second of the season to tie the game at three heading into the third period.

Matt Kiersted iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Hershey goaltender Phoenix Copley turned away 15 of the 19 shots he faced while Charlotte’s Christopher Gibson stopped 33 of the 36 pucks sent toward the Checkers’ net.

The two teams are scheduled to face each other again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte.

