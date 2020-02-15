AHL: Binghamton Devils drop Hershey Bears

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears led early, but the Binghamton Devils swept a home-and-home stretch with the Chocolate and White, winning 4-2 on Saturday night at Giant Center. Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, Binghamton capitalized on their sixth power play chance of the night in the 3rd period for the eventual game-winning goal.

In a special teams dominant opening stanza, Hershey scored the period's only goal on their first power play chance of the evening. Jeremy Groleau was boxed for slashing only 65 seconds in, and Matt Moulson put the Bears in front 1-0 on his team-leading 19th goal at 1:44. The Bears penalty kill was tasked, and successfully killed a full 5-on-3 disadvantage later in the period. Erik Burgdoerfer received a match penalty, five minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 12:55, and Bobby Nardella was guilty for delay of game less than a minute later. An impressive penalty kill of the 5-on-3 and Binghamton's full major power play sent Hershey into the dressing room leading 1-0 after 20 minutes.