HERSHEY — Beck Malenstyn scored late in the third period, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby tallied twice to help the Hershey Bears double the Cleveland Monsters 4-2 on Saturday night at Giant Center.
Tied at 2-2 with 3:20 remaining, Malenstyn followed the rebound of a Brett Leason shot into the cage for the eventual game-winner.
Before Hershey's late game heroics, Jonsson-Fjallby opened scoring for the Chocolate and White for the second consecutive night, burying a power play goal following a perfect, cross-ice pass from Chris McCarthy.
Cleveland's Adam Clendening tied it in the second, but 1:37 later, the Bears (23-11-2-3) converted on the power play for the second time. Bobby Nardella received a pass from Martin Fehervary and blasted a slapper past Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.
In the final period, Kole Sherwood evened the score once more. Malenstyn answered with his go-ahead, game-winning goal at 16:40, and Jonsson-Fjallby hit the vacant net at 19:43 to round out a 4-2 final.
The Bears return to action and kickoff back-to-back meetings in Charlotte on Tuesday at 7 against the Checkers.