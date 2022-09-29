Williams Grove Speedway set to host National Open with $75,000 prize

Williams Grove Speedway is set to serve as the stage for one of sprint car racing’s premier events when it hosts the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s 40-lap main event features a prize of $70,000 for the winner and a total purse of more than $155,000.

The field of almost 50 entries includes drivers from the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse and six former National Open champions.

The winner of Friday’s 25-lap National Open preliminary receives $10,000.

California’s Carson Macedo won the National Open in 2021. Kyle Larson, who went on to win the NASCAR title, won the 2021 preliminary event.

Admission prices for Saturday’s National Open are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 13 and up. Friday’s admission prices are $35 for adults and $15 for youth.