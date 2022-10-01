Williams Grove Speedway postpones 60th National Open finale

Track officials at Williams Grove Speedway have postponed the main feature for the 60th National Open scheduled for Saturday, citing poor conditions due to excessive rain.

The marquee event, signifying the end of the track's sprint car season with a $75,000 prize, will be held at a later date.

Race officials moved up the start time for Saturday's National Open preliminary. Lance Dewease, who had won three other main events in September, won the rain-shortened event and its $10,000 prize, beating about 50 other cars through the first 10 recorded laps before rain forced a stoppage, cutting the 25-lap race short.

Dewease finished ahead of Sheldon Haudenschild by 1.3 seconds.

The field for the National Open's 40-lap main event includes drivers from the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse and six former National Open champions.