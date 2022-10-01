Williams Grove Speedway postpones 60th National Open finale

Sentinel Staff
Track officials at Williams Grove Speedway have postponed the main feature for the 60th National Open scheduled for Saturday, citing poor conditions due to excessive rain.
The marquee event, signifying the end of the track's sprint car season with a $75,000 prize, will be held at a later date.
Race officials moved up the start time for Saturday's National Open preliminary. Lance Dewease, who had won three other main events in September, won the rain-shortened event and its $10,000 prize, beating about 50 other cars through the first 10 recorded laps before rain forced a stoppage, cutting the 25-lap race short.
Dewease finished ahead of Sheldon Haudenschild by 1.3 seconds.
The field for the National Open's 40-lap main event includes drivers from the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse and six former National Open champions.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Crowds of people fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 3.JPG
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 4.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 5.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 7.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 8.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 9.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 10.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 12.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 13.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 14.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 15.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 17.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 18.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 19.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 20.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 21.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 22.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 23.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 24.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 25.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 26.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
