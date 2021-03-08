Williams Grove opens racing season Sunday with 410 sprint cars

Williams Grove Speedway will open its 2021 racing season Sunday when it hosts the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at the Monroe Township track.
The first event of the season will open at noon with warm ups slated for 1:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 2 p.m. The race schedule will feature the 410 sprints only in heat races and a 25-lap feature event.
Outlaws invader Carson Macedo of Lemoore, California, powered to the opening day sprint car victory at Williams Grove last March. And there is already one invader slated to enter this year’s opener as Justin Henderson of Tea, South Dakota, a former regular at the track, has announced his plans to enter the fray of opening day.
The 2021 opener will also mark the return of Aliquippa’s Tim Shaffer to Williams Grove as a speedway regular when he rolls onto the track for the first time aboard the Mike Heffner No. 72 machine. Shaffer was a regular at the track for one season in the early 2000s aboard the Apple Motorsports No. 12 sprinter.
Another new regular planning to make his debut on Sunday is Australian Kerry Madsen, who was named the new driver of the Michael Barshinger No. 24 in December and plans a full campaign at Williams Grove in 2021.
Adult general admission for the 2021 season opener is set at $15, with youths aged 13-20 admitted for $10. Youths 12 and younger can attend for free.
Selinsgrove opens March 20
After hosting a practice session on March 13, Selinsgrove Speedway will open its season with the modified stars of the Short Track Super Series at 2 p.m. March 20.
The STSS stars and cars will compete in the return of the Icebreaker to the track for the first time in several years.
STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a purse totaling more than $25,570 in the Icebreaker. STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will also take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.
Gates for the STSS Icebreaker open at 11 a.m. with hot laps slated for 1:15 p.m. and racing at 2 p.m.
Adult general admission is $20 with students ages 12–17 admitted for $15. Kids ages 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $40.
Practice on March 13 is open to any division on the 2021 slate of events. The 1–4 p.m. practice session offers free general admission for fans who want to take in the action. Pit passes will be $20.