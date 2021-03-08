Williams Grove opens racing season Sunday with 410 sprint cars

Williams Grove Speedway will open its 2021 racing season Sunday when it hosts the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at the Monroe Township track.

The first event of the season will open at noon with warm ups slated for 1:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 2 p.m. The race schedule will feature the 410 sprints only in heat races and a 25-lap feature event.

Outlaws invader Carson Macedo of Lemoore, California, powered to the opening day sprint car victory at Williams Grove last March. And there is already one invader slated to enter this year’s opener as Justin Henderson of Tea, South Dakota, a former regular at the track, has announced his plans to enter the fray of opening day.

The 2021 opener will also mark the return of Aliquippa’s Tim Shaffer to Williams Grove as a speedway regular when he rolls onto the track for the first time aboard the Mike Heffner No. 72 machine. Shaffer was a regular at the track for one season in the early 2000s aboard the Apple Motorsports No. 12 sprinter.

Another new regular planning to make his debut on Sunday is Australian Kerry Madsen, who was named the new driver of the Michael Barshinger No. 24 in December and plans a full campaign at Williams Grove in 2021.