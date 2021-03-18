Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove Speedway cancels Fridays races due to weather

The second night of racing at Williams Grove Speedway has been canceled.

The dirt track announced Thursday afternoon all of Friday's races are canceled due to Thursday's rain and the expected cold weather to follow. The night was to include 410 sprints and super late models.

The event will be made up March 26, a week later. The super late model races will be the Frank Sagi Tribute qualifier for a spot in May 16's Sagi Tribute at Hagerstown Speedway.

