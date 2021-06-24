Local Auto Racing: PA Speedweek kicks off Friday at Williams Grove

The 31st annual Pennsylvania Speedweek series is set to open its 10-day 10-event, 410 sprint schedule with the Davey Brown Tribute race Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

The race, honoring Hall of Fame sprint car mechanic Dave Brown Sr., features a $6,000 purse for the winner of the 25-lap main event. Originally scheduled for May 28, the event was postponed due to rain and added to the Speedweek lineup.

Lance Dewease won the 2020 Speedweek Opener at Williams Grove, holding off eventual Speedweek champion Kyle Larson.

Speedweek returns to Williams Grove July 2 for the Mitch Smith Memorial. Other highlights of the series include a Speedweek return to BAPS Motor Speedway for the first time since 2006.

2021 Pennsylvania Speedweek Schedule

Friday — Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday — Lincoln Speedway

Sunday — BAPS Motor Speedway

Monday — Lincoln Speedway

Tuesday — Grandview Speedway