Local Auto Racing: Lance Dewease dominates for Williams Grove 100th Sprint Win

Lance Dewease dominated at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night to score his 100th career sprint car victory.

He started fourth in the 25-lap feature and jetted into the lead in the second corner after the green flag came out. With the win, Dewease took the season point lead in the chase for the track title.

It was his first victory at the oval since scoring his 99th last season.

Danny Dietrich finished second and Jeff Halligan finished third. Alan Krimes finished fourth in the main event followed by Devon Borden, who was as high as third at one point.

Sixth through 10th went to Brad Howard, Landon Myers, Brandon Rahmer, Dylan Norris and Kyle Moody.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, May 21