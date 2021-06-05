Local Auto Racing: Justin Whittall rolls to big win at Williams Grove Speedway

Justin Whittall led from flag to flag to pick up the win in the 25-lap sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night.

It was his first ever Williams Grove Speedway win.

Kyle Moody picked up the second-place finish. Danny Dietrich crossed the finish line in third followed by Steve Buckwalter and Alan Krimes.

Sixth through 10th went to Lance Dewease, Doug Hammaker, Brandon Rahmer, Freddie Rahmer and TJ Stutts.

The USAC East 360 sprint main went to Steve Drevicki after a late race charge by Briggs Danner and Alex Bright.

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, June 4

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Justin Whittall. 2. Kyle Moody. 3.Danny Dietrich. 4. Steve Buckwalter. 5. Alan Krimes. 6. Lance Dewease. 7. Doug Hammaker. 8. Brandon Rahmer. 9. Freddie Rahmer. 10. TJ Stutts. 11. Tucker Klaasmeyer. 12. Lucas Wolfe. 13. Rick Lafferty. 14. Dylan Norris. 15. Dylan Cisney. 16. Bryan Gohn.

USAC East 360 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Steve Drevicki, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Alex Bright, 4. Carmen Perigo, 5. Tommy Kunsman, 6. Ed Aikin, 7. Christian Bruno, 8. Bruck Buckwalter, 9. Steve Buckwalter, 10. Nash Ely, 11. David Swanson, 12. Jonathan Swanson, 13. Joey Amantea, 14. Kenny Miller III, 15. Mike Thompson, 16. Troy Fraker, 17. Aiden Borden, 18. Jason Cherry, 19. Billy Nye, 20. Lee Kauffman, 21. Damon Paul.

