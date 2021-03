Local Auto Racing: Justin Peck scores first ever victory at Williams Grove Speedway

Justin Peck raced to a 410 sprint car victory at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night, taking a $5,500 score for his first ever victory.

Peck withstood three restarts with TJ Stutts to pick up the victory.

In the ULMS Super Late Model main, Max Blair took the win to record his first ever victory at Williams Grove, as well.

Steve Buckwalter finished fifth, and sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Reinhardt, Ryan Taylor, Danny Dietrich and Kerry Madsen, respectively.

Siegel ends winless drought at Lincoln

Jim Siegel ended his day in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway for his 15th career win at the track Saturday. It had been 1,023 days, nearly three years, since Siegel had won at Lincoln.

Siegel ended his winless drought by getting to the checkered flag 2.55 seconds ahead of Tim Wagaman. Chase Dietz held on to third and Jordan Givler finished fourth. Alan Krimes completed the top five.

---

Williams Grove Speedway Results

Friday, March 26