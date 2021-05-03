Local Auto Racing: Chad Trout wins first of the season at Lincoln Speedway for Mike Yeaple

Chad Trout’s win at Lincoln Speedway Saturday was an emotional one.

Trout attended a memorial service that afternoon for Mike Yeaple, a veteran traffic official that lost his battle with cancer in February. Trout and Yeaple raced micros together. Trout’s win was his fifth at Lincoln and his first of the season.

Trout claimed the win, getting to the checkered flag .963 seconds ahead of Jim Siegel. Freddie Rahmer made a last lap pass to take third over Danny Dietrich. Aaron Bollinger earned his first top five finish in 410 competition.

Lincoln Speedway results

Saturday, May 1

410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps): 1. 1x-Chad Trout ($4,000); 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 11-TJ Stutts; 11. 19-Troy Wagaman; 12. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 13. 90-Jordan Givler; 14. 99m-Kyle Moody; 15. 11A-Austin Bishop; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 7-Trey Hivner; 18. 21-Matt Campbell; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 23-Chris Arnold; 21. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 23. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 24. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF).