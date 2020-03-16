Local Auto Racing: Carson Macedo posts first win of career at Williams Grove Speedway
Local Auto Racing: Carson Macedo posts first win of career at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG — Driving for Kyle Larson, outlaws invader Carson Macedo powered to the opening day sprint car victory at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday afternoon, taking home $4,080. The victory was the first of Macedo’s career.

Lance Dewease moved up to third at the finish followed by Brent Marks and Ryan Smith.

Freddie Rahmer rode home to sixth, while seventh through 10th went to Gerard McIntyre Jr., Brian Montieth, Anthony Macri and Rick Lafferty.

Williams Grove Results

Sunday, March 15

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Carson Macedo, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Brent Marks, 5. Ryan Smith, 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Gerard McIntyre Jr., 8. Brian Montieth, 9. Anthony Macri, 10. Rick Lafferty, 11. Jared Esh, 12. TJ Stutts, 13. Chad Trout, 14. George Hobaugh Jr., 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Brock Zearfoss, 17. Robbie Kendall, 18. Brett Michalski, 19. Cale Thomas, 20. Dylan Norris, 21. Kyle Moody, 22. Brandon Matus, 23. Dylan Cisney, 24. Steve Buckwalter

DNQ: Jordan Mackison, Brent Matus, Dwight Leppo, Adrian Shaffer, Lynton Jeffrey, Matt Campbell, Hunter Mackison, Lucas Wolfe

