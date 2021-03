Local Auto Racing: Alan Krimes claims 22nd Lincoln Speedway victory; Cody Fletcher opens 358 season with win

Alan Krimes picked up his 22nd track win and $4,000 Saturday in a 30-lap 410 Sprints victory at Lincoln Speedway.

The veteran passed Freddie Rahmer with five laps to go after starting the race in sixth. Rahmer, the defending track champ, started second and finished third after Chase Dietz snuck by on the final lap for second.

Danny Dietrich finished fourth and Brandon Rahmer fifth to round out the Top 5.

Krimes passed Freddie Rahmer on Turn 3, with Rahmer unable to return the favor on the next two turns.

In the 20-lap 358 Sprints event, Cody Fletcher opened the season with a victory to cap off an evening in which he was honored for his 2020 track championship.

The win was his second at Lincoln.

