Local Auto Racing: Alan Krimes charges to victory at Lincoln Speedway

Alan Krimes took the lead with five laps remaining at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday and held on to win his first race of the season.
Krimes crossed the finish line 2.28 seconds ahead of Jim Siegel. Freddie Rahmer finished third, and for the second weekend in a row the Rahmer brothers finished back-to-back as Brandon crossed the line fourth.
Brian Montieth completed the top five.
Osborne wins in first trip to Lincoln
Joe Ryan Osborne pulled away on the restart and got the checkered flag 1.275 seconds ahead of Brian Racine for his first win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.
Bill Diehl held on to third and Zachary Settle crossed the line fourth. Chris Transeau drove to a fifth place finish.
Lincoln Speedway Results
Saturday, March 14
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints
410 Sprint Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes ($3,500); 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 15-Adam Wilt; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 1X-Chad Trout; 10. 14T-Tyler Walton; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 13. 99-Kyle Moody; 14. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 73B-Brett Michalski; 16. 75-Chase Dietz; 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 18. 39-Cale Thomas; 19. 49H-Bradley Howard; 20. 3-Todd Gracey; 21. 72-Ryan Smith (DNF); 22. 00-Chris Frank (DNF); 23. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 24. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Cale Thomas (1-7), Jim Siegel (8-18), Ryan Smith (19-20), Alan Krimes (21-25)
410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps): 1. 73B-Brett Michalski; 2. 21- Brian Montieth; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 75-Chase Dietz; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 99-Kyle Moody; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 3-Todd Gracey
410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 14T-Tyler Walton; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard
410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps): 1. 39-Cale Thomas; 2. 72-Ryan Smith; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 15-Adam Wilt; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 7. 00-Chris Frank; 8. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNS)
Gene Latta Central PA Legends
Central PA Legends Feature (20 Laps): 1. 13-Joe Ryan Osborne; 2. 74-Brian Racine; 3. 53-Bill Diehl; 4. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 5. 18-Chris Transeau; 6. 30-Alex Robinson; 7. 51-Travis McClelland; 8. 10-Jeremy Ott; 9. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 10. 19-Travis Perry; 11. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 12. 5C-Josh Schrum; 13. 93-Brent Marquis; 14. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 15. 17H-Tim Hahn; 16. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith; 17. 9-Rich Hartwig; 18. 41-Chuck Dell; 19. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 20. 19R-Roy Denike; 21. 25-Eric Hurst; 22. 1G-Shawn Groft; 23. 24-Justin Cunningham (DNF); 24. 3M-Chris McKinney (DNF); 25. 26-Shaun Abney (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Zachary Settle (1), Jeremey Ott (2), Bill Diehl (3-11), Joe Ryan Osborne (12-20)
Legends Heat One Finish (8 laps): 1. 53-Bill Diehl; 2. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 3. 40-Alex Robinson; 4. 17H-Tim Hahn; 5. 24-Justin Cunningham; 6. 6-Sean Dawson; 7. 69-Cole Hahn; 8. 11R-Scott Musselman; 9. 94D-Alex Schmeidel (DNF); 10. 51-Travis McClelland (DNS)
Legends Heat Two Finish (8 laps): 1. 10-Jeremy Ott; 2. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 3. 3M-Chris McKinney; 4. 26-Shaun Abney; 5. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 6. 25-Eric Hurst; 7. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 8. 56-Zach Baxter; 9. 19L-John Robinson (DNF); 10. 27-Logan Carbaugh (DNF)
Legends Heat Three Finish (8 laps): 1. 74-Brian Racine; 2. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 3. 13-Joe Ryan Osborne; 4. 41-Chuck Dell; 5. 93-Brent Marquis; 6. 2-Scott Smith; 7. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 8. 19R-Roy Denike; 9. 1G-Shawn Groft; 10. 77-Quinn Trimmer
Legends Heat Four Finish (8 laps): 1. 18-Chris Transeau; 2. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 3. 19-Travis Perry; 4. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 5. 5C-Josh Schrum; 6. 8-Austin Bellamare; 7. 9-Rick Hartwig (DNF); 8. 7R-Rob Rudisill (DNF); 9. 2G-Troy Groft (DNF)
Legends Consy One (8 laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland; 2. 25-Eric Hurst; 3. 6-Sean Dawson; 4. 69-Cole Hahn; 5. 19L-John Robinson; 6. 11R-Scott Musselman; 7. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 8. 56-Zach Baxter; 9. 94D-Alex Schmeidel (DNS); 10. 27-Logan Carbaugh (DNS)
Legends Consy Two (8 laps): 1. 19R-Roy Denike; 2. 1G-Shawn Groft; 3. 9-Rick Hartwig; 4. 2-Scott Smith (DNF); 5. 8-Austin Bellamare (DNF); 6. 75-Chandler Pagnotta (DNF); 7. 77-Quinn Trimmer (DNF); 8. 7R-Rob Rudisill (DNS); 9. 2G-Troy Groft (DNS)