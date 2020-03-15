Local Auto Racing: Alan Krimes charges to victory at Lincoln Speedway

Alan Krimes took the lead with five laps remaining at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday and held on to win his first race of the season.

Krimes crossed the finish line 2.28 seconds ahead of Jim Siegel. Freddie Rahmer finished third, and for the second weekend in a row the Rahmer brothers finished back-to-back as Brandon crossed the line fourth.

Brian Montieth completed the top five.

Osborne wins in first trip to Lincoln

Joe Ryan Osborne pulled away on the restart and got the checkered flag 1.275 seconds ahead of Brian Racine for his first win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Bill Diehl held on to third and Zachary Settle crossed the line fourth. Chris Transeau drove to a fifth place finish.

Lincoln Speedway Results

Saturday, March 14

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints