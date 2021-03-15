Freddie Rahmer wins windy Williams Grove opener

Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer won the windswept season opener for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Rahmer pocketed $5,500 for the win, his first-ever opening-day victory at Williams Grove. His father, Fred Rahmer, won six times in the opening-day event during his storied career.

Harsh winds blew Rahmer to his victory after starting out on the pole alongside his brother, Brandon. The first caution flag of the race appeared with three laps down when Kerry Madsen spun in the second turn marbles.

Third starter Justin Peck nudged under Brandon Rahmer for second in the third turn on the 16th tour but until then the front three had run in line.

Sixth starter Lance Dewease moved into fourth on the lap three restart and had followed the front trio.

Dewease got by Brandon Rahmer for third in the first and second turns with seven laps to go.

Rahmer ran up on traffic with 10 laps to go but preferred to keep the backmarkers at arm’s length rather than to begin working the pack on the tricky surface.