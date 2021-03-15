Freddie Rahmer wins windy Williams Grove opener

Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer won the windswept season opener for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Rahmer pocketed $5,500 for the win, his first-ever opening-day victory at Williams Grove. His father, Fred Rahmer, won six times in the opening-day event during his storied career.
Harsh winds blew Rahmer to his victory after starting out on the pole alongside his brother, Brandon. The first caution flag of the race appeared with three laps down when Kerry Madsen spun in the second turn marbles.
Third starter Justin Peck nudged under Brandon Rahmer for second in the third turn on the 16th tour but until then the front three had run in line.
Sixth starter Lance Dewease moved into fourth on the lap three restart and had followed the front trio.
Dewease got by Brandon Rahmer for third in the first and second turns with seven laps to go.
Rahmer ran up on traffic with 10 laps to go but preferred to keep the backmarkers at arm’s length rather than to begin working the pack on the tricky surface.
A yellow flag with two laps to go cleared the way for Rahmer after Alan Krimes limped to a stop with a flat tire. Rahmer then had the checkered flag in sight a few minutes later only to again see a yellow flag slow his pace before he could get to the finish line.
The one-lap sprint to the finish produced no changes as Rahmer took the win by .37 seconds over Justin Peck. Dewease placed third followed by Brandon Rahmer and 10th starter Dylan Cisney.
“The wind was the whole thing today,” Rahmer said. "At one end it puts you down, and on one end it puts you out.”
Rahmer said he was happy to stay out of traffic.
“I wasn’t gonna push the issue,” he said.
Sixth through 10th went to Rick Lafferty, Hunter Schurenberg, Chad Trout, Brent Shearer and Danny Dietrich.
Heats went to TJ Stutts, Dewease, Trout and Peck with Alan Krimes taking the consolation race.
Williams Grove races under the lights Friday
The first race under the lights of the 2021 season at Williams Grove Speedway is slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the ULMS Late Models are on the program.
The sprint cars will race for another $5,500 payday in a 25-lap main while the super late models compete in a 30-lap main worth $3,000 to the winner.
Adult general admission for Friday’s show is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for $10. Youth ages 12 and under are always admitted for free at Williams Grove Speedway.
Selinsgrove Speedway opens season Saturday
Selinsgrove Speedway will kick off its 75th Anniversary season Saturday at 2 p.m. when it welcomes the modified stars of the Short Track Super Series to the Snyder County Oval.
Gates for the March 20 STSS Icebreaker at Selinsgrove Speedway open at 11 a.m. with hot laps slated for 1:15 p.m. and racing at 2.
Adult general admission is $20 with students ages 12–17 admitted for $15. Kids ages 11 and under are free. Pit passes are priced at $40.