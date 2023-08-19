Sentinel Staff
Highlights from the World of Outlaws (worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars) most recent race on July 23 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The Sprint Cars series will be in Weedsport on July 30 and 31.
Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Kyle Spence and Dylan Norris won features Friday on a packed night of racing at Williams Grove Speedway.
Dietrich picked up his first Williams Grove win of the season in the regularly scheduled Yellow Breeches 500 for the 410 sprints. He passed Devon Borden for the final time with two laps remaining and finished 1.393 seconds ahead of Borden, the runner-up.
Wolfe took control of the Aug. 4 make-up 410 feature after a restart with 10 laps remaining and held on to win by .684 seconds over Freddie Rahmer.
Spence won the regularly scheduled 358 sprint feature, leading 19 of the 20 laps after passing Doug Hammaker early in the race. Hammaker finished second .551 seconds behind Spence.
In the Aug. 4 make-up 358 sprint feature, Norris led all 25 laps after starting second and held off Kody Hartlaub for the win.
Racing continues at Williams Grove Friday with the Jack Gunn Memorial 410 Sprints, part of the Hoosier Diamond Series, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Crowds the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway in 2020.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 3.JPG
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 4.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 5.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 7.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 8.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 9.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 10.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 12.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 13.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 14.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 15.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 17.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 18.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 19.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 20.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 21.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 22.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 23.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 24.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 25.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 26.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
