Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Kyle Spence and Dylan Norris won features Friday on a packed night of racing at Williams Grove Speedway.

Dietrich picked up his first Williams Grove win of the season in the regularly scheduled Yellow Breeches 500 for the 410 sprints. He passed Devon Borden for the final time with two laps remaining and finished 1.393 seconds ahead of Borden, the runner-up.

Wolfe took control of the Aug. 4 make-up 410 feature after a restart with 10 laps remaining and held on to win by .684 seconds over Freddie Rahmer.

Spence won the regularly scheduled 358 sprint feature, leading 19 of the 20 laps after passing Doug Hammaker early in the race. Hammaker finished second .551 seconds behind Spence.

In the Aug. 4 make-up 358 sprint feature, Norris led all 25 laps after starting second and held off Kody Hartlaub for the win.

Racing continues at Williams Grove Friday with the Jack Gunn Memorial 410 Sprints, part of the Hoosier Diamond Series, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

