Steve Buckwalter and Zach Newlin won features at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night.

Buckwalter won the 410 sprint car feature, leading the 25-lap race wire to wire for his 13th career win at the track and the $5,000 prize.

Newlin and Kody Hartlaub jostled for first place in Lap 21 of the 358 sprint feature but claimed first place and held on for his second career win and a victory and a Summer Series win.

Both the 410 and 358 sprints are scheduled to return to Williams Grove for the Bowhunters Brawl set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s Feature Finishes

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Steve Buckwalter, 2. Austin Bishop, 3. Devon Borden, 4. Jeff Halligan, 5. Troy Wagaman Jr., 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Lucas Wolfe, 8. Cameron Smith, 9. Aaron Bollinger, 10. Ryan Newton.

11. Kyle Moody, 12. Ryan Timms, 13. Nash Ely, 14. Kody Hartlaub, 15. Kody Lehman, 16. Danny Dietrich, 17. Steve Downs, 18. Troy Fraker, 19. TJ Stutts, 20. Justin Whittall.

21. Jarrett Cavalet, 22. Ricky Dieva, 23. Tyler Reeser.

358 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Zach Newlin, 2. Kody Hartlaub, 3. Doug Hammaker, 4. Chris Frank, 5. Derek Locke, 6. Logan Rumsey, 7. Steve Owings, 8. Justin Foster, 9. Matt Findley, 10. Cody Phillips.

11. Cody Fletcher, 12. Frankie Herr, 13. Tim Glatfelter, 14. Kyle Keen, 15. Tyler Rutherford, 16. Brady Dillon, 17. Scott Fisher, 18. Chase Gutshall, 19. Preston Lattomus, 20. Greg Foster.

21. Jayden Wolf, 22. Shane Yost, 23. Ashley Capetta. DNS: Chad Criswell.

Photos: Action from Sunday's races at Williams Grove Speedway wg_3-15-2020_trb_ (444).JPG wg_3-15-2020_trb_ (563).JPG wg_3-15-2020_trb_ (620).JPG wg_3-15-2020_trb_a (236).JPG wg_3-15-2020_trb_a (285).JPG wg_3-15-2020_trb_a (345).JPG