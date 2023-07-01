Sentinel Staff
Defending champion Brent Marks won Friday’s Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway, holding off Anthony Macri for the $20,000 prize in the marquee Pennsylvania Speedweek race.
Marks held the lead at the end of all 30 laps, winning by .426 seconds, earning his second victory at Williams Grove this season. He won the Tommy Classic in April.
Macri, who started on the front row alongside Marks, pulled ahead with two laps to go before Marks met the challenge and regained the lead.
Chase Dietz finished third, and Tanner Thorson and Dylan Norris rounded out the top five.
Macri won the first two races of the 410 sprint car Speedweek Series June 24 at Lincoln Speedway and June 25 at BAPS Motor Speedway. Marks won Wednesday’s race at Hagerstown, and Freddie Rahmer took Thursday’s race at Lincoln Speedway ahead of Macri and Marks.
Racing returns to Williams Grove Friday with the World of Outlaws Champagne Tune-Up set for 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
