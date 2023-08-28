Sentinel Staff
Highlights from the World of Outlaws (worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars) most recent race on July 23 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The Sprint Cars series will be in Weedsport on July 30 and 31.
After winning the Tommy Classic in April and the Mitch Smith Memorial in July, Brent Marks picked up another first-place finish in the 410 sprints at Williams Grove Friday, surging from a sixth-place start to win the 25-lap Jack Gunn Memorial and its $8,000 prize.
Marks led the final 10 laps and finished with a 2.282-second margin of victory over Dylan Norris, who finished second in a career-best performance.
Marks’ third win of the season at Williams Grove was his 18th overall.
In Friday’s other features, Kenny Edkin won the winged super sportsman main, and Newville’s Tony Jackson won the wingless sportsman main.
Racing at Williams Grove continues Friday night with the Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for 410 sprint cars with a $6,000 prize.
The action is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Crowds the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway in 2020.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 3.JPG
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 4.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 5.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 7.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 8.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 9.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 10.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 12.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 13.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 14.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 15.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 17.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 18.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 19.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 20.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 21.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 22.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 23.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 24.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 25.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 26.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!