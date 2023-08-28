After winning the Tommy Classic in April and the Mitch Smith Memorial in July, Brent Marks picked up another first-place finish in the 410 sprints at Williams Grove Friday, surging from a sixth-place start to win the 25-lap Jack Gunn Memorial and its $8,000 prize.

Marks led the final 10 laps and finished with a 2.282-second margin of victory over Dylan Norris, who finished second in a career-best performance.

Marks’ third win of the season at Williams Grove was his 18th overall.

In Friday’s other features, Kenny Edkin won the winged super sportsman main, and Newville’s Tony Jackson won the wingless sportsman main.

Racing at Williams Grove continues Friday night with the Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for 410 sprint cars with a $6,000 prize.

The action is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

