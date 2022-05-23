Auto Racing: Cumberland County drivers start strong in first month of 2022 season

The local auto racing season is underway in central Pennsylvania, as the dirt flies and fans flock to local tracks to support their favorite drivers.

I’m new to The Sentinel, although some local readers may have known me for many years. I’ve been to local dirt tracks since I was 2 years old, along with my late mom and dad — MaryAnne and Harry “Beans” Bricker — to whom I’d like to dedicate this piece.

The season opener at BAPS Motor Speedway was delayed to April 2. Here’s a breakdown of local racers and where they finished in the first few weeks of the season

April 2

SPORTSMAN

Event 1 – Tony Jackson (No. 88), Newville: Started second, finished second. Shane McConnell, Newville (No. 6): Started ninth, finished seventh. Luke Deatrick, Mount Holly Springs (No. 5): Started seventh, did not finish.

Event 2 – Russ Mitten, Newville (No. 77): started fourth, finished second. Timmie Barrick, Walnut Bottom (No. 713): Started seventh, finished third. Jay Fannasy (No. 222), Mechanicsburg: Started first, finished fifth. Matt Ondek, Carlisle (No. 2): Started fifth, finished seventh.

Main Event – Jackson: Started third, finished second. Fannasy: Started 10th, finished sixth. Barrick, started eighth, finished seventh. Deatrick: Started 18th, finished eighth. Ondek: Started 14th, finished 10th. McConnell: Started 13th, finished 13th.

In a great first race of the season, everyone was biding their time. On Lap 9, the race leader broke in Turn 4 while Russ Mitten, who was second, took over the top spot and never looked back despite challenges from Jackson and a caution in Lap 14.

Mitten and his No. 77 team picked up their first win of the season.

LATE MODELS

Event 3 – DJ Mease, New Cumberland (No. 18): started sixth, finished fourth. Kyle Nicholas, Mount Holly Springs (No. 48): started eighth, finished seventh.

Main Event – Mease: started seventh, finished fifth. Nicholas: started 20th, finished 11th.

EXTREME STOCKS

Event 1 – Hunter Fulton, Carlisle (No. 7) started in the back of the pack, pushed through the field and won the event.

Event 2 – Taylor Bear, Mount Holly Springs, started on the pole, but on Lap 2 spun on her own and finished fifth.

Main Event –Fulton, who started ninth, was trying every groove but could not find anything to work in a 12th-place finish. Bear finished 15th after spinning with another car in Turn 3.

April 16

SPORTSMAN

Event 1 – Mitten: started sixth, finished second. Barrick: started fourth, finished fifth. Hallman: started fourth, finished eighth. McConnell: started 10th, finished 10th.

Event 2 – Fannasy: started third, finished third. Deatrick: started seventh, finished fourth. Jackson: started sixth, finished fifth.

Main Event – Mitten started on the point of an event that felt like it doubled its 25 laps. By the end of Lap 1, Hallaman spun in Turn 2 with more cautions following in laps 2, 3, 7, 9, 13, 15 and 23. Despite the continual restarts, Mitten held on, lap after lap, to pick up his second win of the season, and his second win in a row, taking home a skunk statue trophy presented by the event’s sponsor.

EXTREME STOCKS

Event 1 – Fulton: started eighth, finished fourth. Bryan Hare, New Cumberland (No. 12): started sixth, finished 10th. Bear: started seventh, finished sixth.

Event 2 – Mitten: started first, finished first. Fannasy: started second, finished sixth. Ondek: started 20th, finished eighth. Barrick: started 11th, finished ninth. Jackson: started 10th, finished 10th. McConnell: started 17th, finished 17th. Hallman: started 15th, finished 19th.

Main Event – Doug Hoffman, Newville (No. 27): started 16th, finished 7th. Bear: started 12th, finished 12th. Hare: started 18th, finished 13th.

April 23

WINGED SPORTSMAN

Event 1 – Barick: started third, finished first. Mitten: started second, finished second. Jackson: started sixth, finished fourth.

Mitten led for three laps. Barrick caught him on Lap 4 and led the rest of the way.

Event 3 – Deadrick: started second, finished first. Ondeck: started third, finished second. Fannasy: started first, finished fourth. Hallaman: started seventh, finished sixth. McConnell: started fifth, finished seventh.

EXTREME STOCKS

Event 1 – Fulton: started seventh, finished third. Hare: started second, finished seventh.

Event 2 – Bear: started seventh, finished ninth.

WINGLESS SPORTSMAN

Event 1 – Rohan Beasley, Mechanicsburg (No. 14): started seventh, finished sixth.

Event 2 – Ondek: started first, finished second. Kevin Gutshall, Mechancisburg (No. 63): started third, finished third.

Event 3 – Eric Walker, Carlisle (No. 88): started first, finished first. Jackson: started sixth, finished second. Bob Gutshall, Mechanicsburg (No. 65): started seventh, finished third.

Walker led all eight laps, winning the event ahead of Jackson, who did the double, entering the winged and wingless events.

WINGED SPORTSMAN

Main Event – Jackson: started second, finished first. Mitten: started 10th, finished second. Barrick: started 12th, finished seventh. Ondek: started third, finished eighth. Devin Beidel, Newville (No. 0Z): started 18th, finished 18th-DNF. Hallaaman: started 18th, finished 20th. Deatrick: started seventh, finished 21st-DNF.

Jackson started in second and led laps 1, 3 and 4. On a Lap 5 restart, Jackson built on his lead with Mitten trying to reel him in. With five laps to go after another restart, Jackson and Mitten put on a show, going wheel-to-wheel and side-to-side. Neither gave an inch, and they banged wheels once late in the race. In the end, Jackson held on for his first win of the year.

EXTREME STOCKS

Main Event – Fulton: started first, finished second. Bear: started 17th, finished 12th.

Fulton led laps 3-7. Meanwhile, Bear hit the wall in Turn 4 midrace, returned to the back of the field and came back to finish 12th.

WINGLESS SPORTSMAN

Main Event – Jackson: started sixth, finished first.

Jackson completed the double, becoming the first sportsman in history to win a winged and wingless feature on the same night at the same track. He shot up to the front of the pack from his sixth-place start by Lap 3. After a restart on Lap 8, he took off, finding the high groove.

Jackson’s father, “Lightning” Larry Jackson, was one of the most successful and well-known drivers at the former Silver Spring Speedway with the third-most feature wins at the track and a tour championship. His 1984 sportsman was on display in front of the grandstands where his son pulled off the double.

April 30

SUPER SPORTSMAN

Main Event – Jackson: started 17th, finished fourth. Mitten: started sixth, finished fifth. Fannasy: started fifth, finished sixth. Barrick: started fourth, finished seventh. Deatrick: started 10th, finished eighth. Ondeck: started seventh, finished ninth. McConnell: started 16th, finished 12th. Mease: started third, finished fourth. Nicholas: started 21st, finished 17th.

Cumberland County drivers took seven of the top 12 spots in the 30-lap feature that only drew one caution flag.

