Sentinel Staff
Highlights from the World of Outlaws (worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars) most recent race on July 23 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The Sprint Cars series will be in Weedsport on July 30 and 31.
Rico Abreu and Logan Schuchart picked up wins in feature races at Williams Grove over the weekend in the 2023 World of Outlaws Summer Nationals.
Abreu led all 30 laps to claim Saturday’s $20,000 prize after Schuchart made a late pass to earn a win in Friday’s 25-lap race, 0.078 seconds ahead of Brad Sweet for the $15,000 prize.
Schuchart also clinched 2023 Morgan Cup honors for the Outlaws after rain forced the cancellation of the Morgan Cup race between the Outlaws and the PA Posse May 13.
A California native, Abreu held off David Gravel to win Saturday’s race. Gravel had worked past Brent Marks and chewed away at Abreu’s lead that had grown to two seconds by the 13th lap. Abreu won the race by 0.563 seconds.
Williams Grove’s slate of racing continues Friday with the 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 and the 358 Sprint Summer Series.
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Crowds the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway in 2020.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
