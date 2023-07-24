Rico Abreu and Logan Schuchart picked up wins in feature races at Williams Grove over the weekend in the 2023 World of Outlaws Summer Nationals.

Abreu led all 30 laps to claim Saturday’s $20,000 prize after Schuchart made a late pass to earn a win in Friday’s 25-lap race, 0.078 seconds ahead of Brad Sweet for the $15,000 prize.

Schuchart also clinched 2023 Morgan Cup honors for the Outlaws after rain forced the cancellation of the Morgan Cup race between the Outlaws and the PA Posse May 13.

A California native, Abreu held off David Gravel to win Saturday’s race. Gravel had worked past Brent Marks and chewed away at Abreu’s lead that had grown to two seconds by the 13th lap. Abreu won the race by 0.563 seconds.

Williams Grove’s slate of racing continues Friday with the 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 and the 358 Sprint Summer Series.

