Tight ends took a turn at showcasing their skills Saturday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, and Camp Hill grad Zack Kuntz impressed with his performance.

Kuntz, who transferred to Old Dominion after three years at Penn State, authored a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-8 broad jump to lead all tight ends, and his 40-yard dash time of 4.55 seconds ranked second only to Miami's Will Mallory (4.54).

A four-year letterwinner for Tim Bigelow's Camp Hill football team, Kuntz also shined on the track for the Lions, winning the Class 2A 110-meter high hurdles title in 2017. He also medaled in the state high jump.

In Kuntz's four years on the high school gridiron, he caught 40 passes for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

How is this guy this big, running this fast?!@ODUFootball TE Zack Kuntz with a 4.55u on his second run.📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VGUXtZPWZ8 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

At Penn State, Kuntz appeared in 21 total games over three years, catching three passes for 26 yards. He transferred to Old Dominion in 2021. His 73 receptions that fall ranked first among tight ends, and he racked up 692 receiving yards and five touchdowns in a an All-Conference USA season.

Last season with the Monarchs, Kuntz started five games, catching 12 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Running backs and offensive linemen are scheduled to work out at the combine Sunday. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Close 1 of 10 NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photos: Camp Hill grad, Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz at NFL combine Zack Kuntz, the Old Dominion tight end who played high school football at Camp Hill, participated in an NFL combine workout Saturday. 1 of 10 NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NFL Combine Football Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)