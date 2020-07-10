Youth Sports: Central Penn Field Hockey Club awarded National Club of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Penn Field Hockey Club, a youth field hockey club based in Camp Hill, was awarded the 2020 National Club of the Year Award by USA Field Hockey Friday.

Central Penn was selected based on commitment to play development, growing the game of field hockey and their rise through the ranks of both USA Field Hockey and MaxField Hockey.

They are ranked second in Pennsylvania according to MaxField Hockey, and have helped to develop players that are well known and recruited by college field hockey coaches, in part to club director Belinda Heltzel.

“We are greatly appreciative of USA Field Hockey and their desire to help grow the sport,” Heltzel said in a press release. “This recognition means the world to our players, coaches and families as a validation of all their hard work and dedication. They are incredibly deserving of this honor. I’m grateful that we can continue to highlight field hockey in the Central PA area and more importantly work to enrich the lives of our athletes.”

Teams representing the under-12’s and under-19’s placed second and third, respectively, at the USA Field Hockey Indoor National Championships over the winter. The under-16 travel team finished first at the USA Field Hockey Disney Showcase.

