Youth Soccer: Keystone FC's Premier 08 boys team returns from nationals

While Italy and England for the Euro Cup Sunday, a Mechanicsburg-based youth soccer team returned from the U.S. National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Keystone F.C.’s Premier 08 boys team won its final round-robin game Saturday in the under-13 tournament, defeating Dallas Moran 2008, a team from Texas’ Pasa del Notre Soccer Association, 2-0.
Yogesh Kumbhojkar and Hayden Ackley netted the Keystone goals. Ackley also registered an assist, as did Brogan Barlup.
The tightly contested preliminary stage saw Keystone play to a 0-0 draw with Illinois’ Peoria F.C. United and drop a 3-0 decision to eventual-champion Premier Soccer’s Premier 2008 team from California. Keystone finished round-robin play in third place. Its consolation game was cancelled.
Keystone’s Premier 03 girls team has the program’s next shot at a national title when it opens U.S. Youth Soccer’s National Championships in an 18U tournament scheduled for July 20-25 in Florida.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross